Randolph Co Inc Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.25.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,456.44. 453,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,473. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,396.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,271.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,004.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

