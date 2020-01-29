RDL Financial Inc. Buys 1,114 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

RDL Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.26. 1,293,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,573. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

