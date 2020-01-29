RDL Financial Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

RDL Financial Inc. lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 256,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $9,040,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,899. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cfra raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.