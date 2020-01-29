RDL Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

RDL Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.8% of RDL Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

ACN traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $207.96. 1,491,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.80. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $151.84 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

