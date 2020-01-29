RDL Financial Inc. Sells 5,420 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

RDL Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.3% of RDL Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPEM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24.

