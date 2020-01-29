Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), 1,746,176 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,730,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

About Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company worldwide. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese and iron ore, cobalt and copper, and gold deposits, as well as oil and gas properties. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

