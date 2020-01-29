Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Regency Affiliates Inc (OTCMKTS:RAFI) shares rose 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55, approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61.

About Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI)

Regency Affiliates, Inc, through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Regency Affiliates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Affiliates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.