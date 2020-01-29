Regis Healthcare (ASX:REG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.41

Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX:REG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$2.41 ($1.71) and last traded at A$2.42 ($1.72), with a volume of 125629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$2.47 ($1.75).

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32.

Regis Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:REG)

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. It operates through Queensland/Northern Territory, New South Wales, Victoria/South Australia/Tasmania, and Western Australia segments. The company offers home care, home help, companionship, and government-funded and private home care services; and aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Regis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.