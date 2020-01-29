Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.33

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $4.49. Regis Resources shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 3,412,035 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.92.

About Regis Resources (ASX:RRL)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

