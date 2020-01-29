RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Nord/LB

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nord/LB from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RENAULT S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. RENAULT S A/ADR has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.42.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

