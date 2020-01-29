ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Given $1.53 Average Target Price by Analysts

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $1.53 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ReneSola an industry rank of 214 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other ReneSola news, insider Barlow Todd purchased 21,510 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $489,158.91. Also, major shareholder Shah Capital Management purchased 30,625 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $43,181.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 87,510 shares of company stock valued at $582,219.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter worth $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 190,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.11.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

