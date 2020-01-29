Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 131.60 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 131.60 ($1.73), approximately 3,815,080 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.20 ($1.78).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 129.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a GBX 1.66 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

