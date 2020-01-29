Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Repsol from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS REPYY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.97. 337,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,631. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. Repsol has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Repsol will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

