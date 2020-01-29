Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,224 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.61. 86,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.03 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.43.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $551,260. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.27.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

