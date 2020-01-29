Research Analysts Set Expectations for Artis REIT’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.40.

Get Artis REIT alerts:

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$127.01 million during the quarter.

Artis REIT has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.