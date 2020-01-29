Resources Connection, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RECN)

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Resources Connection has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Resources Connection has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Resources Connection to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RECN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. 1,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $13,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.