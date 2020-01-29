Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24, 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Starbucks Coffee brands in New Zealand; the KFC brand in Australia; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.