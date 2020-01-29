Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,498. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 0.52. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,161 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 776.9% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 658,023 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,897,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 391,653 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

