Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 148 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Sherwin-Williams worth $57,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,456,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,444 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.71.

Shares of SHW traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $595.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,880. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $395.26 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $579.43 and its 200-day moving average is $550.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

