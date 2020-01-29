Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.05% of Costco Wholesale worth $69,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $311.95. The stock had a trading volume of 722,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,817. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28. The company has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.