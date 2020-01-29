Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 930 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 746,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $51,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $406,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.19. 82,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

