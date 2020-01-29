Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $47.15 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 129.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,858 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $47,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,490.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.57. 107,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,790. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.