Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 15,777 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $74,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $70,045,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,966 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,613,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

NVDA traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $246.86. The company had a trading volume of 566,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,923. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.50. The stock has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.10 and its 200 day moving average is $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.