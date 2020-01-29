Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 873 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Netflix were worth $62,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.28.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $339.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,246,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.47 and a 200 day moving average of $305.99. The stock has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

