Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 69,241 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,241 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $110,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.05. 830,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,488. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.90 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

