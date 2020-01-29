Reviewing ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) & Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH)

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ProAssurance alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ProAssurance and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 2 2 1 0 1.80 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProAssurance presently has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.83%. Given ProAssurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProAssurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Blue Capital Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. ProAssurance pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProAssurance and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $886.03 million 1.83 $47.06 million $1.48 20.33 Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 1.70 -$28.60 million N/A N/A

ProAssurance has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance 3.86% 2.19% 0.72% Blue Capital Reinsurance -88.21% -26.92% -16.65%

Summary

ProAssurance beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance; and Syndicate 6131 that underwrites contingency and specialty property insurance. ProAssurance Corporation markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.