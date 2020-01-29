Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 30995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $87,780.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,664.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $173,532.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,586. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Rexnord by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rexnord Company Profile (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

