Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE RPI.UN traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$45.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$35.01 and a twelve month high of C$50.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $512.99 million and a PE ratio of 19.15.

In other news, Director Gerard Walter Glynn sold 41,000 shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.73, for a total value of C$1,874,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 575,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,314,688.28.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

