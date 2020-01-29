Richland Resources (LON:RLD) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Richland Resources Ltd (LON:RLD)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.09. Richland Resources shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 30,023,707 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $922,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.93.

Richland Resources Company Profile (LON:RLD)

Richland Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and sale of colored gemstones. The company primarily focuses on mining Capricorn sapphires. It holds interest in Capricorn Sapphire project that comprise various tenements covering an area of approximately 494 hectares located in Queensland, Australia.

