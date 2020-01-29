Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,818,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 8,974,043 shares.The stock last traded at $0.22 and had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23).

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

