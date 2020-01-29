RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) Trading 0.2% Higher

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.07, 29,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 26,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.
RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Company Profile (NYSE:RMI)
There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.