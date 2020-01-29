RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) Trading 0.2% Higher

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.07, 29,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 26,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 68,621 shares in the last quarter.

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Company Profile (NYSE:RMI)

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

