Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.51

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.89. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 25,013 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMTI. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $164.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 57.77% and a negative return on equity of 139.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 12.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 74,883 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 31.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

