Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.46. 428,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.31. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $282.10 and a 12 month high of $385.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.55.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit