Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.46. 428,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.31. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $282.10 and a 12 month high of $385.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.55.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

