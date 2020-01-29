Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “accumulate” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Shares of ROST opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in Ross Stores by 40.8% during the third quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $388,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 62.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

