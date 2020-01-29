Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 514 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

UPS stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.71. 1,512,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,588. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day moving average is $117.19.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

