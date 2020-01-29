Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 1,000 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 785,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 147,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330,502. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

