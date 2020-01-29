Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Cuts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $52,592,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $47.49. 1,131,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,946. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

