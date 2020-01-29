Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Invests $138,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,370,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9,174.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $127.66. The company had a trading volume of 39,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $102.18 and a 52-week high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

