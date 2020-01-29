Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Makes New $100,000 Investment in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 649.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 612,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 423,940 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at about $8,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,267,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,555,000 after purchasing an additional 245,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at about $3,907,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFNC. Stephens cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simmons First National stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

