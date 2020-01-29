Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 289 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 632,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 68,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.95. 464,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,032. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $166.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

