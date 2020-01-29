Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$122.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$97.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$135.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$123.15.

TSE:CNR traded up C$1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$125.35. 1,050,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,153. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.28. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$107.54 and a twelve month high of C$127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$120.43.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at C$785,772.60.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

