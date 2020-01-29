Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RDS.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

RDS.B stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.32. 4,219,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,213. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.54 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.51%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

