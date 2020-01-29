Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Short Interest Update

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUSHB traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

RUSHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

