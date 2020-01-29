SafeCapital (SCAP) Market Cap Tops $2.80 Million

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.47 or 0.00036996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010638 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00096009 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000992 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,062,452 coins and its circulating supply is 806,813 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

