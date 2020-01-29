SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) rose 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.78, approximately 4,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

