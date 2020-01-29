San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0017.

NYSE:SJT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,348. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

