San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0017.
NYSE:SJT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,348. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.