SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities upgraded SAP to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.83.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE SAP opened at $132.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.53. SAP has a 52-week low of $100.97 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The company has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. SAP’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $4,902,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in SAP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 11.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.