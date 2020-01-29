SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SAP were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $986,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SAP by 4,679.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SAP by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.13. 917,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,728. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.53. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $100.97 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

