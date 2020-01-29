Scala (XLA) Market Cap Reaches $765,956.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 26.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. Scala has a total market capitalization of $765,956.00 and $2,933.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.09 or 0.03092317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala's total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala's official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala's official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Scala's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

