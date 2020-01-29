Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 14,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after buying an additional 2,901,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 91,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 72,403 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 100,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. 93,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,796,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

